PAWNEE — The Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum will host its annual quilt show during the month of October. The exhibit is open during normal hours of operation, and there is no charge to see the special exhibit.
The works of art on display include both heirloom quilts and modern quilts. The Cimarron Valley Quilt Guild and Pawnee Bill Quilt Guild members are instrumental in putting together this yearly event.
The Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum, 1141 Pawnee Bill Road in Pawnee, is open Monday, 1-4 p.m.; Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, 1-4 p.m.
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, occupancy is limited to no more than 10 visitors in the museum at one time. Visitors are asked to practice social distancing by staying six feet away from staff and visitors who are not in their party. All visitors, staff and volunteers are required to wear face masks in public areas of all OHS facilities, including the Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum.
For more information about the quilt show or other programs, call 918-762-2513 or email pawneebill@okhistory.org.
