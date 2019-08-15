Ragland to headline Cain's with Cherokee County openers

Ragland will continue its busy year by headlining at the Cain's Ballroom in Tulsa on Sept. 14. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 7.
Made up of husband and wife duo Sam Cox and Autumn Ragland, the Tahlequah band has performed about 200 shows in the past year or so, traveling all over the central U.S. Their new album, "Murphy's Law," features the lead single "Footsteps" which is currently sitting in the Top 40 on the Texas/Red Dirt County Music Charts, as well as numerous other charts. Ragland will be releasing "Love, Liquor and a Place to Die" to the radio at the end of August in hopes for their second Top 40 hit.
This is Ragland's second time headlining at Cain's. The night will feature other Cherokee County acts, as Free Kennedy and 14-year-old Katelyn Myers open the show. They will be doing a song swap for 30 minutes acoustically. Following them will be Osage County and DocFell & Co.
Tickets are available online at www.cainsballroom.com, or call Jordan of Osage County at 918-457-8087 for discounted/hard copy tickets. For all other Ragland tour dates, music streaming, etc., visit www.raglandmusic.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.