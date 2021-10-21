OKLAHOMA CITY – Okies can don their cowboy boots and lederhosen for the first OktoberWest celebration bringing music, dancing, food and beer for visitors 21 and over to the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum on Oct. 29, from 6 to 10 p.m.
“We are so excited to host a new celebration this fall here at The Cowboy,” said Natalie Shirley, museum president and CEO. “OktoberWest will be a fun night of music, beer, dance, games and community, all in support of the museum.”
The OktoberWest celebration performances will be held outside with seating indoors. Live musical entertainment from AlpenMusikanten will bring this celebration to life with traditional German music and singing.
Admission is $25 per person and includes access to the museum, concert and games. A variety of local beer and traditional German food will be available for purchase. Tickets must be purchased in advance at nationalcowboymuseum.org/oktoberwest, or by calling Kaylia McCracken at 405-839-7794.
“There’s nothing like fun for a cause,” said John Cresap, associate board chair at The Cowboy. “This event is all about supporting education programs at our beloved National Cowboy Museum and continuing on the legacy of making the history and culture of the American West available and accessible for generations to come.”
