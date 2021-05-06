Randy Crouch documentary launches crowdsourcing fundraiser

TULSA – An online crowdsourcing fundraiser has been launched to support the making of “Randy Crouch: Survival of the Fiddlist,” a feature-length documentary that began in 2017 and is now in postproduction by Storyteller Productions.
According to the filmmakers, one label cannot be put on Oklahoma Music Hall of Famer Crouch. Even so, he is revered for his intense fiddle sessions, most recently with the Red Dirt Rangers, and as one of the founding fathers of the blossoming genre, Red Dirt music.
Some of the biggest names in Red Dirt music lending their stories to the film include Cody Canada, Jason Boland, Stoney LaRue, and more.
“A lot of people play music; Randy Crouch is music,” said band mate John Cooper of the Red Dirt Rangers. “Guys like him are at a Mozart level.”
As a songwriter, Crouch finds inspiration in his desire to make the world a better place, and he’s lent his songwriting to activism from no nukes to clean water beginning in 1978 when he spearheaded the Black Fox Blues album.
The son of a Methodist minister living off-grid in a dome he and his wife Liz built, Crouch is certainly not an average human being and his story is one that has to be told.
Bit this is not one man’s biography. As Crouch is fond of saying, “We’re all in the same band, the rest is BS.” This is the story of Crouch’s far-reaching, all-inclusive band – a beautiful community strengthened by camaraderie and a spirit of collaboration that is rare in the competitive music industry, and really, in life.
The fundraising campaign can be found at https://igg.me/at/randycrouchmovie, and it will be open until May 30. Those participating can receive incentives for their donations such as movie T-shirts, tickets, private screenings, early releases, and special film prints.
Donations not only support its production but will also help spread news of the film’s release to a wider audience, once again shining a light on the growing film industry in Tulsa and across Oklahoma.
To learn more or to contribute, visit randycrouchmovie.com.
