Randy Rogers Band to play free show in West Siloam Springs

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, Oklahoma – The Randy Rogers Band has been cranking out hits together for more than 17 years. On Aug. 29, the Texas Country/Red Dirt band brings their 2019 album, along with time-honored fan favorites, for a free show inside Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs.
The concert begins at 8 p.m. in Seven Bar just inside the casino. All guests must be at least 21 years of age to attend.
The dynamic musical chemistry that is the Randy Rogers Band has taken the group beyond the competitive music scene in their native Texas to build a national fan base with sold-out shows across the country. RRB has become skilled at capturing that live energy and passion on their albums. Their April 2019 record, “Hellbent,” is a perfect example.
The new album is a high-octane collection of songs buoyed by the same fearless spirit and sense of camaraderie that has made them one of the country’s most compelling bands, reaching the Billboard Top 10 with their last six albums. Past records have featured the likes of Billboard-gracing hits “Tonight’s Not the Night (For Goodbye),” “Down and Out,” “Kiss Me in the Dark” and “One More Sad Song,” all charting on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts.
For more information on Randy Rogers Band, visit www.randyrogersband.com.
Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs is off U.S. Highway 412 and State Highway 59 in West Siloam Springs. For more information, visit www.cherokeecasino.com or call 800-754-4111.
