Reckless Kelly to roll through Tulsa

TULSA - Reckless Kelly, who has been a mainstay in the Americana landscape for 25 years, is heading out on the road and bringing their collection of hits to Track 5., inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa, for a free show Oct. 7 at 8 p.m.
Originally hailing from Idaho, Reckless Kelly took its name from the legend of Ned Kelly - the Australian highwayman - and they moved to Austin, Texas, where they released their debut album, "Millican," in 1998.
Reckless Kelly's string of critically acclaimed albums - "Under the Table and Above the Sun" in 2003, "Wicked Twisted Road" in 2005, "Bulletproof" in 2008, "Somewhere in Time" in 2010, Grammy-nominated "Good Luck & True Love" in 2011, Grammy-winning "Long Night Moon" in 2013, and "Sunset Motel" in 2016 - set a standard of reliable excellence and commitment to an instinctive vision of Americana.
Their latest double album, the Grammy-nominated "American Jackpot/American Girls" from 2020, features guest musicians like Gary Clark Jr. and Charlie Sexton.
For more information on Reckless Kelly, visit www.RecklessKelly.com.
Information on upcoming shows at Hard Rock Live, Track 5., Riff's, and Amp Bar is available online at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. The Hard Rock Live box office is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
