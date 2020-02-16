STILLWATER - The seventh annual Red Dirt Film Festival will fill the halls and conference rooms of the Best Western Plus Cimarron Hotel & Suites March 5-8 with screenings, readings, workshops, accolades and more.
After a day full of film intake, festival attendees and the community at large are invited to see and hear more bonus footage at Outtakes Music Festival, scheduled to kick off at 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, March 6-7, at Eskimo Joe's, 507 W. Elm St.
The free live music showcase events will feature a wide array of top Oklahoma talent, including performances directly connected to films and features being shown at Red Dirt Film Fest.
The "Play it Loud" performing artist series produced by Adam Hampton and the Outsiders Productions team will be showing select episodes, and Outtakes will feature live performances from a handful of "Play it Loud" series artists including KALO, John Calvin Abney, Ali Harter, and Levi Parham, whose featured episode won a Heartland Chapter Emmy Award in 2019.
Another band with ties to Red Dirt Film Fest, Jam eCono, will perform a rare grunge-fueled garage rock set late in the evening on Saturday, March 7.
Other artists on the Outtakes Music Festival bill include the triple guitar "shred dirt" threat of BC & the Big Rig, Stillwater-based Americana songwriters Ben McKenzie and Zac Wenzel, and Minnesota transplant folk artist Erik Oftedahl. Former Stillwater resident and Oklahoma music staple Joe Mack will serve as Outtakes Music Festival emcee and artist-at-large.
See the full list of films, activities, and get tickets at www.reddirtfilm.com.
