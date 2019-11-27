OKLAHOMA CITY – In the spirit of Giving Tuesday, the largest international day of giving, Red Dirt Relief Fund is collaborating with musicians across Oklahoma to bring live tunes to fans in a campaign called #GivingTunesday.
On Tuesday, Dec. 3, Oklahoma musicians across all musical genres and geographies will perform live on their Facebook and Instagram pages to thank fans for their support of local music and the nonprofit that benefits artists in crisis, Red Dirt Relief Fund. Fans are encouraged to "like" and "follow" the participating musicians’ social media pages in advance so they’ll be notified when musicians share their tunes.
That same evening, Red Dirt Relief Fund will stream live performances from The Blue Door, 2805 N. McKinley Ave. in Oklahoma City, on its Facebook page starting at 8 p.m. Tickets to this event are free, but limited, and can be reserved at www.eventbrite.com/e/giving-tunesday-2019-tickets-82820134251?utm-medium=discovery&utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&aff=escb&utm-source=cp&utm-term=listing. Donations will be taken at the door.
Musicians performing on their own Facebook pages include: Ali Harter, "alihartermusic"; And Then There Were Two, "amyandaustin"; Ben Brock, "benbrockmusic9"; Chance Anderson, "ChanceAndersonBand"; Cody Canada, "Shancanmusic"; DocFell & Co., "docfellmusic"; Erin O’Dowd, "erinodowdmusic"; Gib Beard, "gibbeardmusic"; Christopher Foster, "greencornrebel"; Lee Riley, "IndianOutlawPromo"; Jacob Tovar, "jacob.tovar.75"; Jim Morgan, "jim.morgan.752487"; Joe Baxter, "joe.baxter.165"; Johnny Polygon, "JohnnyPolygon"; Kaitlin Butts, "kaitlinbutts"; Kenny Pitts & The Raging Peacemakers, "kennypittsmusic"; Mark Chamberlain/Whiskey Poets Society, "mark.chamberlain.73"; Osage County/Jordan Cox, "osagecountymusic"; Scott Aycock, "scott.aycock.7"; Stephanie Oliver, "olivertulsa"; Zac Wenzel, "Zacwenzelmusic"; and Wildhorse Revenant, "wildhorserevenant." Those performing on Instagram are: Bryce A Dicus, www.instagram.com/bryce_and_the_mercs/?hl=en; and Randy Strickland, www.instsgram.com/randystrickland0728.
Musicians performing live at the Blue Door and streaming at www.facebook.com/reddirtrelieffund are: Amanda Cunningham, Ben McKenzie, Blake Lankford, Bryon White, Lane Hawkins & Buffalo Rogers, Chris Jones, Dylan Stewart, Erik Oftedahl, Giakob Lee, Jacob Dement, Jake Flint, Ken Pomeroy, Red Dirt Rangers, Steelwind, and Zac Copeland.
Red Dirt Relief Fund will also be encouraging donations on Facebook, as the social media platform will match up to $7 million starting at 7 a.m. on Dec. 3. All donations made through Facebook are fee free, meaning 100 percent goes to the nonprofit organization. Last year, #GivingTunesday raised more than $7,000 for Oklahoma musicians in crisis through the nonprofit Red Dirt Relief Fund. RDRF has granted more than $170,000 to Oklahoma music people across genres and geographies since it was founded in 2012.
#GivingTuesday unites countries around the world by sharing the capacity to care for and empower one another. Celebrated on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving in the U.S., and the widely recognized shopping events Black Friday and Cyber Monday, #GivingTuesday harnesses the potential of social media and the generosity of people around the world to bring about real change in their communities; it provides a platform for them to encourage the donation of time, resources and talents to address local challenges.
For more information or to participate, contact Red Dirt Relief Fund Executive Director Katie Dale at reddirtrelieffund.org or 918-407-4599.
