The sixth annual Medicine Stone music festival at Diamondhead Resort has come and gone, but the memories will linger in those who attended and performed.
While Medicine Stone features well-known Red Dirt musicians, it is also a place for locals to take the stage. Although Turnpike Troubadours weren't there as a band, individual members did perform.
Troubadour bass player RC Edwards also plays with RC & The Ambers with locals Amber Watson and Jordan Cox. The group has played every Medicine Stone, but they opened the main stage this year.
Watson said the event was amazing.
"It was like nothing I have ever experienced before - nothing could get me down," said Watson. "The music line up was stacked, the energy was so positive and intoxicating, people came from all over and became friends instantly."
She credits organizers with making the festival great.
"Everyone put in so much work to pull this off. The sound and light and stage and merch guys were on point. The ladies behind the scenes, Judy and Marcy, have a huge part in how Medicine Stone runs smooth and makes everyone happy," said Watson. "It would not be possible without Kevin and Barbara for letting us use Diamondhead Resort. I am already ready for next year."
Barbara Kelly, co-owner of Diamondhead Resort, said this weekend was the best time of her life.
"It's the atmosphere - everybody is just like neighbors," she said. "It was smooth, smooth. It got a little bit rainy on Friday, but it didn't hurt nobody, especially after the downpour last year.
Kelly said she hadn't heard any complaints, and has already been talking to festival organizers about next year, with some possible changes being made.
"I wish Turnpike Troubadours were here, but the lineup was great. The [attendance] numbers were about the same, maybe slightly lower," she said. "Thank you to the Sheriff's Office. The fire department even came out and watered the road."
While attendance numbers may have been a little lower this year, Kelly is still amazed at the people that travel to be there.
"When I was out walking my dog, Oscar, I noticed license plates from all over - California, Colorado, Utah, Michigan, Missouri. I am really surprised how the word is getting out. I can't wait until next year," she said.
The Sheriff's Office had 12 on duty at Medicine Stone during the concerts, three late at night, and four during the day.
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said that two people were arrested at Diamondhead Resort over the weekend.
"One was trying to get in without a wristband and he had local warrants. The other was a public intox causing problems," said Chennault. "It was a good weekend. The weather was great and the crowd behaved."
