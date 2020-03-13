OKLAHOMA CITY - Red Earth Inc, the nonprofit organization that produces the annual Red Earth Festival, has announced a call for applications for the Red Earth Emerging Artist Award. The annual award grants funding to emerging Native American artists, allowing them to participate in Oklahoma City's award-winning Red Earth Festival.
The Emerging Artist Award provides booth space at the Festival Art Market, an opportunity to compete in the Red Earth Festival art competition, and $150 for expenses. The deadline to apply for consideration is Friday, April 10.
To qualify, applicants must be U.S. citizens, at least 19 years of age, and be able to provide proof of tribal membership in a federal or state-recognized tribal entity. Applicants are not required to be enrolled in a school or fine arts program.
Applicants must fill out an artist application, provide three to five images of artwork, submit a one-page resume of art education, experience and achievements, and an artist background. Visit www.RedEarth.org or call 405-427-5228 for additional information.
Red Earth Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with a mission to promote the rich traditions of American Indian arts and cultures through education, a premier festival, a museum and fine art markets. The organization is an Allied Arts member agency and AdventureRoad Travel Partner.
Red Earth, Inc. is recognized as the region's premier organization for advancing the understanding and continuation of Native American traditional and contemporary culture and arts.
