OKLAHOMA CITY - Red Earth Inc., the nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization recognized as the region's premier body for advancing the understanding and continuation of Native American traditional and contemporary culture and arts, has named the individuals who will lead the organization for FY 2021.
Elected to serve as officers of the Red Earth Board of Directors for FY 2021 are: Vickie Norick, chairman; Paula Burger Cagigal (Cherokee), president; Shane Lindstrom, president-elect; Lona Barrick (Chickasaw), immediate past president; Jeff Hargrave (Creek/Choctaw), secretary; and Ryan McCaleb (Chickasaw), treasurer.
Madeline Hancock (Citizen Potawatomi) was newly elected to serve a three-year term on the Red Earth Board of Directors. She is currently design director at Oklahoma City based Funnel Design Group. When not working on design projects she can be found in the kitchen cooking or on the road exploring the great outdoors with her fiancé Sam.
Newly elected members of the Red Earth Advisory Board are Laura Marshall Clark (Muscogee/Creek), Virgil Harry III (Choctaw) and Shane Jett (Cherokee).
Red Earth Inc. is an Allied Arts member agency and AdventureRoad Travel Partner. It is funded in part by the Chickasaw Nation, Choctaw Nation, Oklahoma Arts Council, National Endowment for the Arts, James H & Madalynne Norick Foundation, and Oklahoma City Convention & Visitors Bureau.
Red Earth, Inc. produces the annual Red Earth Festival, in addition to classes and events throughout the year.
The Red Earth Art Center hosts a diverse and changing schedule of art and historical exhibitions at locations throughout Oklahoma until its new home opens in the BancFirst Tower in fall 2021. The organization is custodian to a permanent collection of fine art, pottery, basketry, textiles and beadwork.
