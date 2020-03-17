Red Fern, other major local events postponed

The Red Fern Festival, one of Tahlequah’s largest events of the year, has been postponed due to the outbreak of COVID-19.
The Tahlequah Main Street Association has decided to postpone the event, normally held the last weekend of April, until Oct. 16-17. The TMSA made the decision after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that large events and mass gatherings of 50 or more should be rescheduled.
“We do realize many of our vendors may be booked elsewhere on this day,” said Jamie Hale, TMSA director. “We will be contacting each vendor personally by phone to discuss the details moving forward. If you have not received a phone call by Friday, March 20, please contact the TMSA at 918-931-1699.”
TMSA staffers also met with city officials, health department officials, and Cherokee Country Emergency Management before making the decision. The postponement will not affect Red Fern Festival 2021 dates, as it will still be held the last weekend of April.
“In an effort to be a great community partner, keep our festival-goers and vendors safe and do our part to prevent the transmission of this virus, we hope this postponement shows the public that if we work together, we can ensure that our next event is a success,” said Hale. “Thank you for you continued partnerships as we work together to take these proactive measures. We look forward to many successful Red Fern Festivals in the future.”
For now, other Main Street events like Second Saturday, which begins in May, and Movies in the Park, will still occur.
A Tour Tahlequah and Greater Tenkiller Area Association event, Tidy Up Tenkiller, is still slated for March 27-28. The Lake Tenkiller Clean Up Committee and area organizations and residents will meet for the two-day event to remove unsightly trash, Styrofoam, and debris on the lake and along the shoreline. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days, and the lunch will be provided from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Volunteers can register at www.laketenkiller.com.
The Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce has also decided to postpone the State of the Community, which was to be held March 26, at Northeastern State University.
“This was a difficult decision, but we feel we have a responsibility to proceed with caution and avoid any possibility of community transmission of COVID-19,” said Steven Wright, TACC board chairman. “We hope your continued support for this important event will continue, as we believe after the crisis has passed, it will be even more important to come together as a community and be informed. We will continue to monitor the crisis and will inform you of a new date and time as soon as prudently possible.”
All events scheduled to be held at the Cherokee County Community Building and Cherokee County Fairgrounds through April 30 have been canceled.
At Sequoyah State Park, all scheduled programming for spring break has been postponed, although the park and nature center are still currently open. According to a Facebook post, the parks will plan a summer science week at the Three Forks Nature Center.
The Tahlequah Sports League fundraising/Q&A event that was scheduled for Tuesday, March 24, at the Skate House has also been canceled.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.