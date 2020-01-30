TULSA – Midnight Joker Comedy Club, Tulsa’s newest home for comedy, is back for February at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa with national headliners Reena Calm and Travis Charles taking over the stage for a two-night series on Feb. 21 and 22 at 8 p.m.
Tickets start at $14.50, and are on sale now.
Calm is a Chicago favorite, one of the most respected and requested comedians in the Midwest, and is now a nationally touring headliner. Pulling from a lifetime of questionable choices, Calm’s material is autobiographical, silly, and charmingly inappropriate. This pun-slinger travels the country on her signature #Calmedy tours, living out of a tricked out Prius on a mission to make people laugh in all 50 states.
She has been a frequent guest on WGN Radio, was on the Doug Loves Movies podcast, and was named Comic of The Week on The Jackie & Laurie Show. Her book, “Once A Pun A Time…Legend of a Sighs Queen” is available now on Amazon.
Charles is a veteran comic out of Richmond, Virginia. His humor tends to come directly from his life experiences, for better or worse. His brutal honesty about his life and the world in general is somehow both abrasive and endearing. As the hilarious creator of “The Most Offensive Show on Earth” at Wiley's Comedy Club, he's not at all afraid to push some of the boundaries of good taste in a way that stays somehow remarkably palatable.
Travis has been seen on the Travel Channel, Comcast OnDemand, and FOX. His content on YouTube has received well over 2 million views.
Midnight Joker features an up-close-and-personal comedy show experience inside the 7,000-square-foot multipurpose room that was built in 2018 as part of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa’s latest expansion. The comedy series delivers a monthly dose of the best local, regional and national comics all in the ambience of a true comedy club setting.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is the flagship property of Cherokee Nation Entertainment.
Ticket information is available online at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling (918-384-7625.
The Hard Rock Live box office is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
