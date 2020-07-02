Region offers fireworks and more this weekend

This Independence Day may be a bit different for most, but the fuse is still lit for celebrations of all types and fireworks displays in the area.
LifePoint Fellowship in Kansas, Oklahoma, is hosting its annual Faith & Freedom Festival on Friday, July 3. Gates will open at 2 p.m., with concerts starting at 4. Activities include a craft fair, free bounce houses and water slides, and pay-to-play knocker balls and laser tag. Deep South Concessions will be on site. This year's concert lineup will feature: Jordan Feliz, Stars Go Dim, Josh Wilson, The Browders, Set For The Fall, and DaMac. Fireworks begin after the concerts.
Grove's '80s Red, White & Glow Party kicks off Friday at 5 p.m. at Wolf Creek Park. According to Josh Goff, special events coordinator with the Grove Area Chamber of Commerce, this will be the group's largest show to date, with 1,064 shells. Attendees will experience a patriot flyover, and get free watermelon, American flags, and glow sticks while supplies last. Food and drink vendors will be on site. The cover band Members Only will play at 6 p.m., and the fireworks begin at sundown.
The Porter Fire Department fireworks show is Friday, and will be east of town at the "Fairgrounds/Mud Bogs/Round Up Club," according to the Facebook event. Gates open at 6 p.m. Organizers ask the public to follow CDC guidelines and social distancing. No concessions except Frigid Whips will be on site.
Before enjoying some fireworks by the beach Saturday at Long Bay Marina in Wagoner, area residents can check out the morning golf cart parade. Lineup starts at 9 a.m., and golf carts, four wheelers, and more can participate. A traveling trophy will be awarded to the fanciest dressed cart. Fireworks will begin at dark.
Buffalo Run Casino & Resort is boasting that this year will be the largest fireworks display in Miami, Oklahoma, history. Gates for the free, all-ages event will open and activities will begin at 4 p.m. Live music begins at 5:30 p.m., and fireworks at dark. No coolers or pets allowed. Hand-washing stations will be available.
The second annual Stilwell July Fourth Downtown celebrations will feature food vendors, live music, and fireworks. The event begins at 6 p.m. along Division Street between First and Third Streets.
This is the 13th year for Falcon Floats to have a July Fourth party. Primitive camping and possibly some floating options may be available. Mason Jar Revival plays at 7 p.m. and fireworks are at dark.
"Our concerts and shows are free to the public. The only fee is if you decide to camp," said owner Chuck Eastham.
Siting insurance reasons, Diamondhead Resort will not have a fireworks show, but Randy Crouch with the Flying Horse will play the campground stage.
The Greater Tenkiller Area Association Fourth of July fireworks display will be shot off from the Tenkiller State Park lagoon location, near the dam. Visibility will be good from the Corps of Engineers overlook, Pine Cove, Strayhorn Island, Big Daddy's, inside the park, and on the water. Admission to Tenkiller State Park is free, and visitors should expect heavy traffic after the show.
Cherokee Nation will again host its annual Fourth of July Community Firework Show at the old Cherokee Casino Tahlequah on July 4. This year, the firework show will be a drive-in style viewing, and the public is asked to remain in their vehicles to watch the show. Social distancing and safety protocols are encouraged.
Even though there will not be a festival this year with food, music, and activities, Peggs Fire Department will still offer a fireworks display.
"We encourage everyone to follow CDC guidelines pertaining to COVID-19, and maintain proper social distancing," said Peggs Fire Chief Dale Fine. "We've done this for at least 20 years. There may have been a year or two we didn't."
The show is possible through donations, and if not enough funds come in, through the fire department. Attendees can donate if they wish on July Fourth.
Parking will be available at the Peggs Fire Department, Peggs Community Center, and by the Peggs School track.
"We moved it to the school a few years ago and it's worked out pretty well. We have a good turn out and a lot of support," said Fine.
"We do this for the community and whoever else wants to come. It gives people some more options to watch fireworks and they don't have to drive far."
The show will last about 25-30 minutes.
