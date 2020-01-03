Nancy James, a registered nurse and reiki master, will hold sound baths in Cherokee County throughout January.
"This is the perfect time of the year to clear out the unhealthy energy patterns and blockages, and absorb the healing balancing power of the crystal bowl vibrations," said James. "I hope to see you at one or all of these powerful vibrational healing sessions."
Attendees are encouraged to bring pillows, blankets, or pads for added comfort. Sessions last about an hour. Donations will be accepted, but are not mandatory.
Sound baths will be held Jan. 8, 6:30 p.m. at 108 Yoga Studio; and Jan. 22, 7 p.m., at Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Tahlequah.
James will host sound baths at her Clear Creek Wellness Center, 15520 N. Clear Creek Road, on Jan. 12, 3 p.m.; and Jan. 28, 6 p.m. RSVP to 918-470-6652.
"In addition to the healing vibrations of the crystal alchemy bowls, I will be doing healing guided meditation to help you focus the power of your mind on loving and healing your body," said James.
