MUSKOGEE - The Castle invites one and all to join the festivities of the 25th Annual Oklahoma Renaissance Festival. Travel back to 1569 England to experience the royal quest for knighthood, a full-contact jousting tournament, Birds of Prey exhibitions, traveling acrobats and musicians, and more.
Oklahoma Renaissance Festival will run Saturdays and Sundays, May 1-June 6, plus Memorial Day, May 31, from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, at The Castle of Muskogee, 3400 Fern Mountain Road.
Castle safety protocols have been updated to ensure guests' safety. The Castleton mask mandate will stand as we continue the crusade of defeating COVID. All guests in attendance are required to correctly wear a mask when not actively eating or drinking. Tickets for the Queen's Tea will be per table, with one table with up to six seats for $50.
Queen Elizabeth has commissioned a new stage. The Fox and Pheasant has been remodeled to entertain on a grand scale. Patrons may plan to enjoy both musical and comedic shows open air daily. The Washing Well Wenches will return to encourage clean living and slightly soiled humor from this stage, as well.
For a complete lineup for the season, visit the Castle's website, www.okcastle.com.
Whether shopping for homemade desserts or the fire-forged weapons of Castleton, the Oklahoma Renaissance Festival is available for guests of all ages. The clothing is unique, the food is delicious and the memories made are once in a lifetime. Check out the website for themes and events to coordinate with each weekend.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.okcastle.com.
