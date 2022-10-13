Renegade redneck rap duo to take stage at Cherokee Casino

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS – Partners in rhythm, rhyme, and raucous good times, The LACS are taking the stage at Seven Bar inside Cherokee Casino and Hotel West Siloam Springs on Thursday, Nov. 3 at 8 p.m.
The show will be free and open to the public ages 21 and up.
The renegade redneck rap duo from Baxley, Georgia, Clay Sharpe and Brian King create the kind of music that created them; a hybrid of elements drawn from raw outlaw country to southern rock to crunk hip-hop.
With combined talents for beat-making, guitar strumming, and songwriting, Sharpe and King created a unique sound that captured the hearts and ears of those yearning for something fresh and relatable. The duo has released more than a dozen records since their humble backwoods beginnings and now operate their own record label, Dirt Rock Empire.
For more information, visit https://thelacs.net/.
Cherokee Casino and Hotel West Siloam Springs is located off U.S. Highway 412 and State Highway 59 at the Arkansas-Oklahoma state line. For more information, visit www.cherokeecasino.com and click on the West Siloam Springs tab, or call 800-754-4111.
