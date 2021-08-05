TULSA – REO Speedwagon is set to perform at River Spirit Casino’s concert venue, The Cove.
They will be playing on the 40th anniversary of their "Hi Infidelity" studio album, whose millions of sales were fueled by massive hit singles such as “Keep On Loving You” and “Take It On the Run.” The nearly ten-times platinum "Hi Infidelity" album still remains a high-water mark for rock bands – the album spent 15 weeks in the No. 1 slot, which is a feat that not many artists achieve today.
Formed loosely in the late ‘60s in college in Champaign, Illinois, REO (named after the precursor to the light truck) rode to gigs in station wagons, hopping from small gigs to even tinier gigs, just to get their name out.
REO Speedwagon will perform on Oct. 9, and tickets will go on sale on Aug. 6.
