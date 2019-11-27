Restless Heart bringing free show to SEVEN Bar

WEST SILOAM – Audiences have sung along with the record-shattering string of hits from Restless Heart since the band’s formation more than three decades ago. On Dec. 12, Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs hosts the band, featuring a major slice of country music history.
The free show concert begins at 8 p.m. in SEVEN Bar, located just inside the casino main entrance.
John Dittrick, Greg Jennings, Paul Gregg, Dave Innis and Larry Stewart — the musicians behind Restless Heart — have enjoyed one of the most successful careers in country music history. The band has charted more than 25 Billboard Country singles, with six consecutive No. 1 hits, including “That Rock Won’t Roll,” “I’ll Still Be Loving You,” “Why Does It Have To Be (Wrong or Right)” and “The Bluest Eyes in Texas.”
Four of the band’s albums were certified gold by the RIAA, including “Wheels” released in 1986, featuring the title track as one of three other consecutive No. 1 hits. The record peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard US Country Charts and Top 100 on the US Charts. The band has also charted nine Top 10 singles, including “When She Cries” and “I’ll Still Be Loving You.”
Restless Heart has released eight studio albums, seven compilation records and two live albums. The band has enjoyed one of the most successful group careers in country music history, garnering Grammy, CMA and ACM of the year awards and nominations.
For more information on Restless Heart, visit www.restlessheartband.com.
Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs is located off U.S. Highway 412 and State Highway 59 in West Siloam Springs. For more information, visit www.cherokeecasino.com or call (800) 754-4111. All guests must be at least 21 years of age to attend.
