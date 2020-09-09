PHOENIX – In this year alone, the world is facing a global pandemic and the political climate is arguably more divisive than ever before. All of this chaos can beg the question: Is this the end of life here on planet Earth?
In his recently published book, “Conundrums of the End: Fate, Destiny, and Apocalypse,” Albert Krueger argues that the population is living at the end of Western civilization.
Krueger grew up with a very scientific, analytic mindset, but found his faith at the University of Arizona after working with various faculty in the philosophy department. This sparked his passion for religion and he eventually found his place in the Episcopal Church. Within his own church, he has seen a critical transition from the conventional to a more progressive worldview. Krueger points out, in “Conundrums of the End,” how there has been a mass change in society as a whole.
“The swiftly changing role of the institutional church in society is a key sign in the changes affecting Western civilization,” said Krueger.
After listening to a presentation in the Episcopal Church in 1981, Krueger began to think about the world and if people indeed were living in apocalyptic times. Krueger then began his research for his book, “Conundrums of the End,” where he provides biblical teachings to support that the fundamental assumptions of Western civilization are losing their common appeal. This book not only looks at the modern apocalyptic times, but also prepares readers for the change.
“I want to help people prepare to transition from the world that is ending into the world that is coming,” said Krueger. “The postmodern world is already happening.”
“Conundrums of the End: Fate, Destiny, and Apocalypse” is available in softcover, hardcover, and as an e-book at the WestBow Press Online Bookstore, Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
To connect with the author and learn more about “Conundrums of the End,” visit Kruger’s website, www.conundrumsoftheend.com.
