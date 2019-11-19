BROKEN ARROW – The community is invited to "The Little Drummer Dude," a children’s Christmas production on Sunday, December 15, at 10 a.m., at Rhema Bible Church, 1025 W. Kenosha/71st St. between Aspen and Elm in Broken Arrow.
The event is free of charge, and all ages are welcome.
Guests will meet the up-and-coming Persia’s Traveling Band. They are out on their biggest tour with their little roadie, Abel. Along the way, they meet three star-following wise men in search of a new king. Where will the star lead this group of travelers? Will the band get to play for this new king? Will little Abel get to play his drum for him? To learn the outcome, join Abel and his friends on the journey of a lifetime.
For more information about "The Little Drummer Dude," visit rhemabiblechurch.com or call 918-258-1588, ext. 2314.
Pastored by Kenneth and Lynette Hagin, Rhema Bible Church supports both the natural family and the corporate church family. Rhema Bible Church offers a wide variety of programs to help nurture and strengthen each member’s spiritual, emotional, and social growth.
The Rhema Bible Church, on a 110-acre campus in Broken Arrow, began a full schedule of services in October 1985. Since then, Rhema Bible Church has grown to become a thriving congregation of approximately 8,000 members.
Adult services are held each week at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays, and at 7 p.m. Wednesdays. The church also offers a student ministries program for children and youth.
