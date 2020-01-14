TULSA – In her debut book, “Green Glass Beads: and Merryl’s Poetry,” Merrylynn Cox relives a painful incident involving her 6-year-old son that occurred 20 years in her past during a crisis in an unstable marriage.
She suffered enormous regret through those years, 1967-1987, for her brusque response to her young son’s unexpected and innocent loving gesture, longing for the love she so cruelly threw away.
Cox writes “Green Glass Bead” from a Christian point-of-view, to honor the healing of the long-lasting rift between herself and her son.
“The intimate soul searching of my inner conflict will be familiar to other wives and mothers,” Cox said. “I want readers to gain a sense that the daily trauma of living can be overcome by a sincerely seeking faith.”
Her heartwarming autobiographical story is filled with poignant details regarding living with abusive post-traumatic stress disorder and resulting teenage rebellion. Cox capsulizes her journey in a concluding selection of her poetry.
Cox has lived in or near Tulsa for all of her 80 years, with the exception of a few years in Missouri and California. She completed her Bachelor of Arts in English, with a minor in art, at the mature age of 50, the same year her youngest daughter graduated from high school. Cox taught English and art at a Christian middle school in Tulsa, and served a subsequent 10 years as an executive secretary in public relations for The Williams Companies. God, grandchildren, and ballroom dancing bless her retirement.
Published by AuthorHouse, “Green Glass Beads” is available in softcover and e-book from Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
