The community is invited to a panel discussion and film screening of "Right to Harm" on Thursday, Sept. 5, at 6 p.m. in the Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center, 100 N. Water Ave.
In "Right to Harm," filmmakers Matt Wechsler and Annie Speicher weave together five stories of factory farming spanning eight states. The $5 donation per person will be split between Save the Illinois River and Green Country Guardians.
Walking tacos, Frito chili pie, popcorn, cookies, and drinks will be available for purchase.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.