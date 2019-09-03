The community is invited to a panel discussion and film screening of "Right to Harm" on Thursday, Sept. 5, at 6 p.m. in the Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center, 100 N. Water Ave.

In "Right to Harm," filmmakers Matt Wechsler and Annie Speicher weave together five stories of factory farming spanning eight states. The $5 donation per person will be split between Save the Illinois River and Green Country Guardians.

Walking tacos, Frito chili pie, popcorn, cookies, and drinks will be available for purchase.

