Rise Up to host Taste of Ethiopia

Tahlequah residents are invited to a Taste of Ethiopia Sunday, Oct. 20, 2:30-4 p.m., at the NSU Jazz Lab, 315 N. Muskogee Ave.
Guests will be offered a tasting of traditional Ethiopian cuisine and coffee during Rise Up's presentation about the organization's work in Ethiopia. Information will be given to update the community on progress in Konso, Ethiopia.
Rise Up Inc. is a Tahlequah 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, funded by donations from the community. Members are committed to providing educational spaces, opportunities and learning resources to rural, developing and indigenous communities around the world. They envision a world wherein every child has access to quality education in a safe environment.
A cross-cultural experience, Taste of Ethiopia is open to the public. Advanced tickets for $35 are available on Eventbrite.com or tickets will be sold at the door.
For more information, visit riseuped.org.
