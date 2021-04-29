A summer tradition dating to 1983 will make a comeback this season after a year-long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
River City Players will perform shows on Friday nights and Saturday afternoons July 9-31 in the Northeastern State University Center for Performing Arts, with a limited capacity allowing for adherence to COVID-19 safety regulations.
“Our top priority is to ensure the safety of our company and patrons, so moving into a larger venue for this season was necessary in order to offer a show. The NSU Playhouse is simply too small of a space to provide for distancing in the audience, backstage, and even in the front-of-house,” said Robyn Pursley, artistic and stage director. “We have created a distanced seating plan that will help keep our audience comfortable and safe. There will be a mask requirement for all patrons and staff with the exception of performers on stage, who have all been fully vaccinated and will be tested for COVID on a weekly basis prior to shows.”
With a theme of "River City Greatest Hits," performers will deliver favorite and classic songs from past RCP seasons, revived for a time celebrating a return to live performances, according to Pursley. "Country Hits" will be offered on Fridays at 7:30 p.m.; and "Rock ‘n’ Roll Hits" will be on Saturdays at 2 p.m.
“The shows will be formatted without an intermission to aid in decreasing interaction amongst the audience while in the venue. The running time for the shows will be a maximum of 70 minutes each,” said Pursley.
Seating will be offered in single seats, pairs of seating, and a limited number of three- to six-person groups. Large groups are welcome, but will still adhere to the designated seating layout.
“Seating is limited, so we encourage patrons to book tickets early. We simply will not have as many opportunities to see the shows this season,” said Pursley.
Masks will be required for all patrons, regardless of vaccination status, and they will need to be worn throughout the performance.
“While we know this may be frustrating for some patrons, we must exercise due diligence to ensure the safety of all involved. Otherwise, we cannot present these live events. Patrons refusing to wear masks will not be allowed in the venue,” said Pursley. “We will have masks available and are happy to provide those to any patrons who need them.”
Of the eight River City Players, five are returning from the 2019 season. The performers are: Hannah Fell, D.J. Fortner, Nathan Huberty, Carly Johnson, Auburn Kirkhart, Libby McCormack, Darnell Reedom, and Hagen Wano.
“We had a great turnout for the 2020 auditions and were in the process of offering performance contracts just as COVID hit last spring. I was thrilled to see so many talented people who had auditioned in 2019 apply for the 2021 season, so in a way, we have been able to pick up where we left off in 2020,” said Pursley.
Farren Mayfield, in his 14th season with the summer series, will lead the band this season.
“We will have our traditional full band on stage, with all members except one returning from 2019,” said Pursley.
Along with Mayfield directing and playing keyboard, the RCP band includes: Bradley Spears, guitar; Andrew Lindroth, drums; Jeric Davison, woodwinds; Denario Shoates, bass; and Bill Perkins, fiddle.
Sydney Jennings is back as choreographer, and Anderson Daniel will again be serving as the music director.
“Both are thrilled to be getting back to working on a live production,” said Pursley, who added she is excited to be able to get back to work on a live show, too. “It has been a tough year for everyone, but performing artists have experienced an additional sense of loss with the literal shutting down of theaters. Directing River City is one of my favorite parts of my job, so I am thrilled to have the opportunity to dive back in with this particular activity. Things will look a little different in a larger venue, but we are confident that we will bring that special RCP spark to the stage.”
