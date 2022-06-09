The River City Players will once again entertain audiences with their musical stylings at Northeastern State University’s iconic Playhouse in downtown Tahlequah this summer.
The musical revue returns to the Playhouse after being housed in NSU’s Center for the Performing Arts during the 2021 season due to pandemic safety protocols.
This year’s theme is Vinyl Classics, featuring rock ‘n’ roll and country performances on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from June 16 through July 23. Performances will include selections from popular artists such as Hank Williams, Dolly Parton, The Oak Ridge Boys, The Temptations, Carly Simon and more.
Rock ‘n’ roll shows will take place on Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 2 p.m. Country shows will take place Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.
Adult tickets are $12, youth 17 and under are $5, seniors 60 and above are $10 and NSU employees and alumni can purchase discounted tickets for $8.
To purchase River City Players tickets, visit goriverhawkstickets.com.
