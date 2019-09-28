Guitars and drums could be heard echoing out of the valley Thursday and Friday, as the Illinois River Jam was happening for the 10th year in a row at Peyton's Place.
This was the first year for the bands to start playing on Thursday, but organizer Damon Mantooth said it was so the music didn't have to start as early on Saturday.
"It gives people more time at their campsites and to enjoy lovely Peyton's Place," said Mantooth.
Mantooth and Travis Linville, buddies from Norman, Oklahoma, came up with the idea for the festival about 13 years ago. The first year it was held at Roxie's Roost, and the second was at Diamondhead Resort.
Mantooth had attended Northeastern State University and wanted to come back to hang out at the river and share the singers and songwriters he and Linville were seeing while travelling around.
"We base our choices on what we like. We bring in the best singer-songwriters, pickers, and musicians we know," said Mantooth. "We hope our friends and campers enjoy them."
The organizers must have good taste in music because many of the River Jam attendees keep coming back year after year. Some drive from Oklahoma City, Norman, Tulsa, and Fayetteville, according to Mantooth.
Scheduled for Thursday was The Contraband, Kevin Daniel, John Calvin Abney, Kierston White, and The Skillbillies. Friday's lineup was Andy Adams, Ethan Azarian, The Aints, Beau Jennings & The Tigers, Nobody's Girl, and Mike Hosty. Set to play 5-11 p.m. - or later - Saturday are Kyle Reid, Emily Gimble, Husbands, Samantha Crain, Travis Linville, and Steve Poltz.
Mantooth said that many festivals overlook women musicians, but he and organizers work to bring them to the festival.
"In Oklahoma, we are so blessed with an array of talented women," he said. "They play some of the best sets."
With a cap on the attendance of 500, the event isn't advertised much, and some campers have their favorite spots to set up. Many come in groups with friends and family, and settle into a pop-up village in the Peyton's Place campgrounds for the whole festival.
Joe Wolf has traveled from Norman for the past nine years to spend time with his loved ones and enjoy the music.
"We do food, family, and fun. It's the best festival I've been to," said Wolf, who got there Wednesday to set up and enjoy some solitude. "We try to set up close enough to the stage area that even if we're not right up there, we can still hear it. And musicians come through and we bring enough food to share."
Attendees sharing food and the land is part of Mantooth's plan for keeping the festival small, yet enjoyable.
"We realized that by not having food vendors, people cook food and share. It's such a good community," he said. "It's a few days to get away from the madness. We try to keep it as inexpensive as we can for our people."
A festival pass for $60 included all three nights of music and camping, and Saturday passes could be purchased for $40.
Casey Peyton, owner, said the event is phenomenal and there are never any problems.
"People take care of each other. We put as many people in the campground in the summer and we constantly have problems. But this weekend, there's nothing," said Peyton. "This is the best thing that happens all year."
Musician Joe Mack agreed with Peyton's statement, and this was his 11th year to play.
"This is my favorite music festival in Cherokee County, and it has been for years. It's because everyone that's here absolutely loves music," said Mack, who played this year with The Skillbillies. "They let me do what I want, creatively speaking."
Learn more
For more information about the Illinois River Jam, visit www.illinoisriverjam.com.
