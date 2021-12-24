River Spirit announces Young to perform

Brett Young is set to perform at River Spirit Casino's concert venue, The Cove on Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. and tickets go on sale Dec. 24.
Brett Young has captured the hearts of fans everywhere through his honest lyrics and West Coast-meets-Southern sound, aptly dubbed "Caliville" style with seven consecutive No. 1 hit songs and multi-platinum sales. With an undeniable string of hits, he has cemented his status as country's master over matters of the heart and with two albums defined by a transcendent romantic spark, the star now broadens his emotional scope with "Weekends Look a Little Different These Days."
Young was names ASCAP's 2018 Country Songwriter-Artist of the Year for his 'melodic craftsmanship' by Billboard and has also garnered nominations from ACM, Billboard, Teen Choice, CMT and CMA Awards as he continues to rack up nonstop hits as 'one of country's most consistent radio stars'.
