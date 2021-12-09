River Spirit bringing Brice to perform

TULSA – Lee Brice is set to perform at River Spirit Casino’s concert venue, The Cove on Saturday, Feb. 12 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Dec. 17.
Ten years after the release of his first album, Lee Brice has had eight No. 1 singles and seven CMA Award nominations.
There are already plenty of people on board the Lee Brice express. He has amassed over 2.2 billion career on-demand streams, more than 3.2 billion Pandora Radio plays and more than 420 million YouTube views.
