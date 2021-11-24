River Spirit Casino announces Fortune Feimster to perform Jan. 27

TULSA – Fortune Feimster is set to perform at River Spirit Casino’s concert venue, The Cove on Jan. 27 at 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.
Stand-up comedian, writer, and actor, Fortune Feimster, is one of the busiest women working today. She first became known as a writer and panelist on E's hit show "Chelsea Lately," and then starred as a series regular on "The Mindy Project" for Hulu and Champions for NBC. She has gone on to have many guest appearances on TV shows, including "Claws, 2" "Broke Girls," "Workaholics," "Glee," "Dear White People," and "Tales of the City," as well as recurring roles on Showtime's "The L Word: Generation Q and CBS's Life In Pieces."
When not acting, Fortune tours the world doing standup. She most recently released a one-hour special on Netflix called "Sweet & Salty," which has been met with great critical acclaim. She's done late night TV sets on Conan and Late Night with Seth Meyers, and she has half hour specials on Comedy Central and as part of Netflix's season one of "The Standups."
For information and to book tickets, visit https://www.riverspirittulsa.com/entertainment/.
