Bell Biv DeVoe is set to perform at River Spirit Casino’s, The Cove, Thursday, Nov. 10.
Bell Biv DeVoe is a successful splinter group of New Edition that consists of three previous members, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, and Ronnie DeVoe. Bell Biv DeVoe began to take shape in the late '80s but not until completing the tour in support of Heart Break did the threesome decide to make the break from New Edition officially.
Hit singles from their first album, “Poison,” include "Do Me!," "B.B.D. (I Thought It Was Me)?," "When Will I See You Smile Again," and “She’s the Dope.”
Bell Biv DeVoe's sophomore album, Hootie Mack, was released in 1993 and spawned the singles "Gangsta," "Above the Rim," "Something In Your Eyes," and "Show Me the Way." In 1996, Bell, Bivins, and DeVoe participated in the reunion of New Edition and toured in support of the CD Home Again. In 2002, Bell Biv DeVoe's third album, B.B.D., was released.
Tickets for the performance are on sale starting Sept. 9. at 8 p.m.
