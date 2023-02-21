River Spirit Casino Resort announces Brett Young to perform

TULSA – Brett Young is set to perform at River Spirit Casino’s concert venue, The Cove, on Friday, May 5 at 8 p.m.
Tickets will go on sale starting Feb. 24.
A California native with an instinctual Southern charm, Young broke out in 2016 with the tender longing of “Sleep Without You” and then never hit the snooze button. Going on to perfect a new-country mix of sunshine soul and effortless back-porch pop, the result was seven straight Number Ones boasting 13 platinum certifications, and a rocket ride into the genre’s top tier.
He’s now an ACM-Award winner and ASCAP’s 2018 Country Songwriter-Artist of the Year. With more than 5.5 billion global streams, international tours, a headlining arena run – put on hold in 2020 – a successful clothing line, and his own festival, the steady-handed talent has endeared himself to fans around the world.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.