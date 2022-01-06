River Spirit Casino Resort announces Chicago to perform March 5

TULSA – Chicago is set to perform at River Spirit Casino’s concert venue, The Cove, on Saturday, March 5, at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Jan. 7.
Chicago is one of the longest-running and best-selling groups of all time. The first American to ever chart albums in Billboard's Pop Top 40 in five consecutive decades and the highest-charting American band in Billboard's Hot 100 of All-Time Artists, Chicago has earned an impressive 47 gold and platinum awards throughout its distinguished career.
The band has toured every year since its beginning in 1967. The band is celebrating its 55th consecutive year of touring.
