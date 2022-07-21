River Spirit Casino Resort announces Chris Janson to perform Sept. 23

Chris Janson will be performing at River Spirit Casino Sept. 23.

Chris Janson is set to perform at River Spirit Casino’s concert venue, The Cove Friday, Sept. 23, at 8 p.m.

The Rolling Stone said Janson is a “live legacy in the making.” Breakout country star Janson is a platinum-selling recording artist, high-octane entertainer, multi-instrumentalist, and award-winning singer/songwriter, who Bobby Bones has named among the greatest six live performers in country music.

The ACM Award-winner has collected prestigious accolades. Both his inspiring hit “Drunk Girl” and his chart-topping, three-time Platinum smash “Buy Me A Boat” were named among NSAI’s “Ten Songs I Wish I’d Written” lists.

Tickets will go on sale for the Sept. 23 show on July 22.

