River Spirit Casino Resort announces Chris Janson to perform Sept. 23

Chris Janson is set to perform at River Spirit Casino’s concert venue, The Cove Friday, Sept. 23, at 8 p.m.
The Rolling Stone said Janson is a “live legacy in the making.” Breakout country star Janson is a platinum-selling recording artist, high-octane entertainer, multi-instrumentalist, and award-winning singer/songwriter, who Bobby Bones has named among the greatest six live performers in country music.
The ACM Award-winner has collected prestigious accolades. Both his inspiring hit “Drunk Girl” and his chart-topping, three-time Platinum smash “Buy Me A Boat” were named among NSAI’s “Ten Songs I Wish I’d Written” lists.
Tickets will go on sale for the Sept. 23 show on July 22.
