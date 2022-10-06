TULSA – Clay Walker is set to perform at River Spirit Casino’s concert venue, The Cove, Dec. 8 at 8 p.m.
"Being born and raised in the Houston area, I thought of myself in the line of George Strait and Clint Black, but my first producer had other ideas," said Walker. "James Stroud pushed me more towards pop sounds I fought with. I was young – 23 – and didn't really settle with that. But now I'm in a sweet spot in music, in life, and I definitely feel the audience has swung around to appreciating music that makes those connections."
Many of the country fans behind the almost 20 million on-demand and video streams for his latest single "Need A Bar Sometimes" – who may also be among his 750,000 TikTok followers – are unaware of Walker's history. Walker was in his early twenties when he started rattling off a string of smash hits. His self-titled debut album rocketed to platinum status, the first of four to cross the million sold mark. Racking up more than 30 charted singles and 11 No. 1s wasn't without its struggles, however.
Tickets will be for sale starting Oct. 7.
