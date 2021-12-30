River Spirit Casino Resort announces Gladys Knight to perform Feb. 26

Gladys Knight is set to perform at River Spirit Casino’s concert venue, The Cove on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. and tickets go on sale Dec. 31.
This seven-time Grammy winner has enjoyed No. 1 hits in Pop, Gospel, R&B and Adult Contemporary, and has triumphed in film, television and live performance.
Knight has recorded more than 38 albums over the years, including four solo albums during the past decade: “Good Woman” (1991); “Just for You” (1994); the inspirational “Many Different Roads” (1999); and “At Last” (2001). “At Last” showed the world that she still has what it takes to record a hit album, employing the talents of contemporary producers like Randy Jackson, Gary Brown and James D.C. Williams III, Jon John, Jamey Jaz, Keith Thomas, Tom Dowd and Tiger Roberts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.