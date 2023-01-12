River Spirit Casino Resort announces Ice Cube performance

TULSA – Ice Cube is set to perform at River Spirit Casino’s concert venue, The Cove theater inside Margaritaville, on March 16 at 8 p.m.
Tickets will go on sale Jan. 13 for the March concert.
Ice Cube is an award-winning musician, actor, director, producer, civil rights leader, and CEO and co-founder of the BIG3 professional 3-on-3 basketball league.
After penning the most memorable lyrics on N.W.A’s groundbreaking song “Straight Outta Compton,” Ice Cube left the group at the peak of its popularity to pursue one of the most successful careers in music history.
As a solo recording artist, Ice Cube has sold more than 10 million albums, while remaining one of rap’s most respected and influential artists with hits like “It Was A Good Day.” He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016. Ice Cube established himself as an actor, starring in hit movies like “Friday” and “Barbershop.” The rapper’s 2018 album “Everythang’s Corrupt” continues Ice Cube’s legacy as one of the most politically outspoken rappers of all time, proving the power of his voice and vision is stronger than ever.
