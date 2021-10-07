River Spirit Casino Resort announces Johnny Mathis to perform Dec. 9

TULSA – Johnny Mathis is set to perform at River Spirit Casino’s concert venue, The Cove.
In 1958, two years after being signed by Columbia Records, Johnny’s Greatest Hits was released and went on to become one of the most popular albums of all time and spent an unprecedented 490 continuous weeks – almost 10 years – on the BILLBOARD Top Albums Chart.
This record has been noted in the Guinness Book of World Records.
Johnny has received five Grammy nominations during his career and has been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.
In 2017 he released his 79th studio album titled “Johnny Mathis Sings the Great New American Songbook.” Johnny continues to be Columbia Records’ longest signed recording artist.
He will perform on Thursday, Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale on Oct. 8.
