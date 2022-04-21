River Spirit Casino Resort announces Lady A to perform

TULSA – Lady A is set to perform at River Spirit Casino’s concert venue, The Cove on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 8 p.m. and tickets are on sale now.
Fans will experience the hit-packed set backed by rich harmonies the band is known for, while also interacting with the band in real time to directly request songs, making no two shows the same.
During the Request Line Tour, fans can call 615-882-1975 and ask to hear their favorite Lady A songs to be added to the show’s set list.
Built around rich vocal harmony, vivid emotional writing and a smooth fusion of country, rock and pop, Lady A have long been a model of mainstream success. The trios 11 No. Ones, 18 million albums sold, 34 million tracks, five billion digital streams and a global touring footprint prove that point. Known for their nine times platinum hit “Need You Now,” which is the highest certified song by a Country group, they have earned CMA “Vocal Group of the Year” trophies three years in a row and countless other honors including five Grammy Awards, Billboard Music Awards, People’s Choice Awards, Teen Choice Awards, and a Tony Award nomination.
