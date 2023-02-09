River Spirit Casino Resort announces Parmalee to perform in April

TULSA – Parmalee is set to perform in Tulsa at River Spirit Casino’s concert venue, The Cove, on April 6 at 8 p.m.
Tickets will go on sale Feb. 10.
Comprised of brothers Matt and Scott Thomas, cousin Barry Knox, and life-long friend Josh McSwain, the ACM “New Vocal Duo/Group of the Year” nominee Parmalee is one of Country music’s most successful acts. The Platinum-selling band of brothers is one of only four groups since 2001 to earn three consecutive Top 10 singles from a debut Country album.
Since their debut at Country radio, Parmalee has earned over 1 billion on-demand streams. Heralded as “Country Music’s Breakout Stars” by MSN Entertainment, Parmalee has supported Brad Paisley and Jake Owen on national tours, while finding time to perform on NBC’s TODAY show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Late Late Show, FOX & Friends All American Summer Concert Series, MLB Central’s Studio 21, The Queen Latifah Show, and more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.