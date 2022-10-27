River Spirit Casino Resort announces Ron White December performance

Ron White is set to perform at the River Spirit Casino Saturday, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m.
The event will take place at the concert venue, The Cove. Event attendees should allow extra time for parking. Tickets for the show will go on sale Oct. 28.
Comedian Ron “Tater Salad” White first rose to fame as the cigar-smoking, scotch-drinking funnyman from the Blue Collar Comedy Tour phenomenon, but now as a chart-topping Grammy-nominated comedian and a feature film actor, Ron White has established himself as a star in his own right.
White has always been a classic storyteller. His stories relay tales from his real life, ranging from growing up in a small town in Texas to sharing stories of his daily life to becoming one of the most successful comedians in America. He has sold over 14 million albums – solo and with the Blue Collar Comedy Tour – been nominated for two Grammys, and has consistently been one of the top grossing stand-up comedians on tour in America.
