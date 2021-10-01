River Spirit Casino Resort announces Trevor Noah to perform April 23

TULSA - Trevor Noah is set to perform at River Spirit Casino's concert venue, The Cove.
He is the most successful comedian in Africa and is the host of the Emmy and Peabody Award-winning The Daily Show on Comedy Central. This year, The Daily Show has been nominated for three Emmys, including Outstanding Variety Talk Series.
It was recently announced that Noah will debut his 9th new comedy special "Afraid of the Dark" on Tuesday, Feb. 21 on Netflix.
In November 2016, Noah released his first book Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood, which was an instant New York Times bestseller. Additionally, his performance on the Born a Crime audiobook was Audible's highest rated audiobook of 2016, and has remained one of the top selling titles on Audible since its release. It was also nominated for two NAACP Image Awards, one for Outstanding Literary Work by a Debut Author and another for Outstanding Literary Work in the Biography/Auto-Biography category.
Noah will perform on Saturday, April 23, at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 1.
