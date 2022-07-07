River Spirit Casino Resort to host the Mavericks

The Mavericks will perform at the Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort on Thursday, July 21, at 8 p.m.
The eclectic rock and country group has gone through three distinct phases since it was founded in Miami in 1989. An initial period of success marked by big hits and critical acclaim in the ‘90s. A long hiatus starting in 2003, when the musicians each went their own way. And finally, a triumphant reunion in 2012, which held long enough for them to recently celebrate the band’s 30th anniversary.
Now, The Mavericks have ushered in the fourth phase of their evolution with the #1 Billboard debut of their first-ever, all Spanish album, “En Español,” released on the band’s own Mono Mundo label. Although all 12 tracks are in Spanish, as the title suggests, the collection represents different musical styles and cultural traditions. Including tender boleros, brassy mariachi, and reimagined Afro-Cuban classics. Seven of the tunes are familiar gems drawn from the vast Latin American songbook, while five are originals written or co-written by Malo.
For more information on the Mavericks concert, visit https://tickets.riverspirittulsa.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=487.
