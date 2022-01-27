River Spirit Casino Resort to present JP Sears

JP Sears is set to perform at River Spirit Casino’s concert venue, The Cove on March 25 at 8 p.m. Tickets are available on Friday, Jan. 28.
Sears is a YouTuber, comedian, emotional healing coach, author, speaker, world traveler, and curious student of life. His work empowers people to live more meaningful lives.
He is very active with his online videos, where he encourages healing and growth through his humorous and entertainingly informative videos, which have accumulated over 300 million views. He is also the host of his new podcast, "The Awaken With JP Sears Show."
