River Spirit Casino Resort to welcome Counting Crows

Counting Crows is set to perform at River Spirit Casino’s concert venue, The Cove.
For more than two decades, the Grammy and Academy Award-nominated rock band Counting Crows have enchanted listeners worldwide with their intensely soulful and intricate take on timeless rock & roll.
Exploding onto the music scene in 1993 with their multiplatinum breakout album, August and Everything After, the band has gone on to release seven studio albums, selling more than 20 million records worldwide, and is revered as one of the world’s most pre-eminent live touring rock bands.
After seven years, Adam Duritz and Counting Crows released Butter Miracle: Suite One in May 2021 to rave reviews. The band also kicked off their first tour since 2018 “The Butter Miracle Tour,” in celebration of their most recent project.
The band will perform Saturday, Aug. 26 at 8 p.m., with tickets on sale Friday, March 17.
