River Spirit Casino Resort to welcome Three Dog Night

TULSA – Three Dog Night is set to perform at River Spirit Casino’s concert venue, The Cove, on March 23 at 8 p.m.
Tickets for the performance wil go on sale Jan. 20.
Legendary music icons, Three Dog Night, celebrating nearly 5 decades, claims some of the most astonishing statistics in popular music. In the years 1969-1974, no other group achieved more top 10 hits, moved more records, or sold more concert tickets than Three Dog Night.
Boasting chart and sales records that are virtually unmatched in popular music, Three Dog Night had 21 consecutive Top 40 hits, including three No. 1 singles, 11 Top 10s, 18 straight Top 20s, 7 million-selling singles, and 12 straight RIAA Certified Gold LPs. Its records continue to sell around the world, reaching beyond the borders of the United States into Japan, Canada, Holland, England, Germany, Spain, and elsewhere. Tens of millions of Three Dog Night records have been sold through the years.
Now, marking nearly 50 years on the road, Three Dog Night continues to grow its fan base by keeping up a full schedule of concerts at theaters, performing arts centers, fairs, festivals, corporate events, and casinos. Since 1986, the band has performed over 2,200 shows including two Super Bowls.
