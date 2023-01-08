River Spirit Casino set to present Jay Leno performance

Jay Leno is set to perform at River Spirit Casino's concert venue, The Cove, on March 2 at 8 p.m.
Leno has been the host of NBC's Emmy-winning "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" since 1992, following in the footsteps of legendary late-night hosts Steve Allen, Jack Paar, and Johnny Carson.
One of the country's premier comedians, Leno has appeared and performed in over 300 comedy shows around the United States for the past 20 years. Leno has performed in the Middle East to entertain thousands of American military men and women stationed there. He remains passionate about performing in front of live audiences and appears regularly in Las Vegas, on college campuses around the U.S., and at other venues.
Leno is widely known as a car and motorcycle aficionado. He has a large antique car and motorcycle collection of various international models spanning from the early 1900s to modern vehicles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.