River Spirit Casino to host Ron White Dec. 31

TULSA – Comedian Ron “Tater Salad” White first rose to fame as the cigar-smoking, scotch-drinking funnyman from the Blue Collar Comedy Tour phenomenon, but now as a chart-topping Grammy-nominated comedian and a feature film actor, Ron White has established himself as a star in his own right.
In November of 2003, White released his breakthrough comedy CD, "Drunk In Public," followed by his first one hour TV comedy special, "They Call Me Tater Salad." The special had the highest viewership for a Sunday program in Comedy Central history. The DVD version reached No. 1 on the Billboard TM Comedy Chart. White’s second one-hour special, "You Can’t Fix Stupid," aired on Comedy Central to 4.5 million viewers, making it the third largest audience in Comedy Central’s history and the No. 1 show on primetime basic cable.
White will perform Friday, Dec. 31. at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Oct. 29.
