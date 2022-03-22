TULSA – Starship featuring Mickey Thomas is set to perform at River Spirit Casino’s concert venue, The Cove, on Friday, May 27 at 8 p.m.
Thomas is the owner of the soaring voice that propelled Starship through the decades of the '80s and '90s. With his soulful and compelling vocals, Thomas has established himself as one of rock music's most recognizable stars.
Thomas made his mark in 1976 as lead vocalist on the mega-hit "Fooled Around and Fell in Love " with The Elvin Bishop Band. In 1979, he joined the Jefferson Starship as lead vocalist, after the departure of Grace Slick and Marty Balin. Backed by the power of Thomas' vocals, Jefferson Starship immediately scored a No. 1 hit with "Jane". With this new sound and powerful new vocals, the group was renamed Starship and continued to record an amazing string of hits, including "No Way Out," "We Built This City," "Sara" and an Oscar nomination for the No. 1 hit "Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now” from the movie "Mannequin." Other top hits included "Find Your Way Back," "Stranger," Laying it On the Line," and "It’s Not Over 'Til Its Over," which became Major League Baseball's theme in 1987.
Tickets go on sale March 25.
