River Spirit to welcome Oak Ridge Boys

TULSA – The Oak Ridge Boys will be performing Saturday, May 12 at River Spirit Casino Resort at 8 p.m.
The event will take place at The Cove theater inside Margaritaville, and tickets will go on sale March 10 .
The four-part harmonies and upbeat songs of The Oak Ridge Boys have spawned dozens of Country hits and a Number One Pop smash, earning them Grammy, Dove, CMA, and ACM awards as well as garnered a host of other industry and fan accolades. Theirs is one of the most distinctive and recognizable sounds in the music industry.
Every time they step before an audience, the Oaks bring four decades of charted singles, and 50 years of tradition, to a stage show widely acknowledged as among the most exciting anywhere.
The group has scored 12 gold, three platinum, and one double platinum album – plus one double platinum single – and had more than a dozen national No. 1 singles and over 30 Top 10 hits. The Oaks’ high-energy stage show remains the heart and soul of what they do, and they refine it several times a year, striving to keep it fresh well into the future.
